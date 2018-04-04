WF elementary students send inspiration letters to Houston - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WF elementary students send inspiration letters to Houston

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Students at Booker T. Washington Elementary wrote letters to students in Houston impacted by Hurricane Harvey. (Source: KAUZ) Students at Booker T. Washington Elementary wrote letters to students in Houston impacted by Hurricane Harvey. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Students at a Wichita Falls ISD school are sending letters of encouragement to children impacted by Hurricane Harvey. 

Those letters of inspiration were put together by students at Booker T. Washington Elementary and are going to students in Houston that are preparing for the STAAR test.

"For our kids, just being good human beings, we are not here just for scores, we're not here for different accolades. We are here to grow the whole child. To teach the entire child just about being good people out in society and trying to make a difference. I think it helps out with that," Principal, Mark Davis said. 

Davis got the idea for the letters after a teacher wrote him a letter congratulating him on securing the principal position.

What makes this even better? None of ?the schools in Houston know the letters are coming. It will be a complete surprise. 

