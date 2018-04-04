WF elementary students send inspiration letters to Houston

The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of the company's products tested positive for salmonella.
Washington and Beijing have imposed $3 billion in trade tariffs on each other’s goods.
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.
Students at a Wichita Falls ISD school are sending letters of encouragement to children impacted by Hurricane Harvey.
