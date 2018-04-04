Public invited to 12th Annual Health Fair

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is sending an invitation to the community to come to their 12th Annual Health Fair. (Source: RNN Texoma)

This free event will be on Saturday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event is the Health District's celebration of National Public Health Week 2018 which runs April 2-8.

The fair will be held at the Health District building located at 1700 3rd Street in Wichita Falls.

