'Pinwheels for Patsy's House' is happening on Saturday

Stocks in the US and Europe are sinking after the US and China both announced details of proposed tariffs, escalating a trade dispute between the two largest economies in the world.

Stocks in the US and Europe are sinking after the US and China both announced details of proposed tariffs, escalating a trade dispute between the two largest economies in the world.

Stocks in the US and Europe are sinking after the US and China both announced details of proposed tariffs, escalating a trade dispute between the two largest economies in the world.

Stocks in the US and Europe are sinking after the US and China both announced details of proposed tariffs, escalating a trade dispute between the two largest economies in the world.

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung). A woman walks past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a local bank in Hong Kong, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Asian stock markets were mixed in early trading Wednesday as investors digested the latest volley o...

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung). A woman walks past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a local bank in Hong Kong, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Asian stock markets were mixed in early trading Wednesday as investors digested the latest volley o...

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...

For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual...