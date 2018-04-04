Clay County Turkey Fest begins Wednesday - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Clay County Turkey Fest begins Wednesday

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
The 12th Annual Clay County Turkey Fest begins Wednesday, April 4. (Source: Facebook) The 12th Annual Clay County Turkey Fest begins Wednesday, April 4. (Source: Facebook)
HENRIETTA, TX (KAUZ) -

The 12th Annual Clay County Turkey Fest begins Wednesday, April 4.

Located at the Henrietta courthouse square, the festival attracted 6,000 people back in 2016.

There will be all kinds of family-friendly activities including carnival rides, a cook-off, and a pie-eating contest.

The festival will go until Saturday, April 7. Admission is free.

For more information on Turkey Fest, click here.

