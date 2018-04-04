The 12th Annual Clay County Turkey Fest begins Wednesday, April 4.

Located at the Henrietta courthouse square, the festival attracted 6,000 people back in 2016.

There will be all kinds of family-friendly activities including carnival rides, a cook-off, and a pie-eating contest.

The festival will go until Saturday, April 7. Admission is free.

