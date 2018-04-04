Traffic stop lands Arlington man behind bars in WF

A traffic stop in Wichita Falls early Tuesday morning lands an Arlington man behind bars.
A traffic stop in Wichita Falls early Tuesday morning lands an Arlington man behind bars.
As forecast, its cold this morning with temperatures in the low and mid 30s and colder wind chills. The good news in today's forecast is sunshine, light winds and afternoon highs in the 60s.
As forecast, its cold this morning with temperatures in the low and mid 30s and colder wind chills. The good news in today's forecast is sunshine, light winds and afternoon highs in the 60s.