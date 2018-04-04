Traffic stop lands Arlington man behind bars in WF

Harry Pete is accused of having illegal drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning. (Source: WCSO)

A traffic stop in Wichita Falls early Tuesday morning lands an Arlington man behind bars.

According to WFPD, around 1:35 a.m. an officer clocked a suburban in the 1700 block of Central Freeway going 75 mph in a 60 mph zone.

When the officer approached the driver, Harry Pete, 35, he asked if there was any marijuana in the vehicle and Pete said no.

The officer asked Pete to set outside of the vehicle and when Pete did so, the officer asked again if there was marijuana in the vehicle and Pete said yes.

During a search of the vehicle, four containers with marijuana, THC gummies and THC vape cartridges with a combined weight of 156.73 grams, according to police.

Pete was arrested and booked into the Wichita Co. Jail for Possession Substance Pg 2 Under 400 Grams.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.