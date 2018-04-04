First Alert Weather debuts Vernon tower camera

Our First Alert Weather team celebrated a milestone on Wednesday. (Source: RNN Texoma)

Our First Alert Weather team celebrated a milestone on Wednesday.

We now have another tower camera. This one is in Vernon on top of Wilbarger General Hospital.

Chief Meteorologist Ken Johnson went live during our evening newscasts on Wednesday to show it off.

It will allow us to better serve the Texoma area when severe weather strikes.

We are excited to also have a live look at the beautiful landscape in Wilbarger County.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.