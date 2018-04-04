MSU staff and students honor MLK

Faculty and students at Midwestern State University came out to honor minister, activist, and civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Wednesday. (Source: RNN Texoma)

On the 50th anniversary of his assassination, the MSU community laid a wreath around the MLK memorial plaque in Sunwatcher's Plaza.

Participants reflected on the minister's life and work and also on how to keep Dr. King's dream alive.

"If we just simply look back and memorialize his name on a plaque or part of a statue, without saying ok, can we continue his work. it becomes a martyr or just a figure head that eventually gets lost in time," said Syreeta Greene, Director of Equity, Inclusion and Multicultural Affairs at MSU.

Along with his famous "I have a dream" speech, Dr. King is also credited with saying, "If you can't fly then run, If you can't run then walk, If you can't walk, then crawl, But whatever you do you have to keep moving forward."

