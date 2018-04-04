Kids at Texoma church donate to non-profit

Each week during the season of Lent this year, kids at First Presbyterian Church in Wichita Falls collected items and funds for Presbyterian Children's Home and Services. (Source: RNN Texoma)

Next week, the children will take all they have collected and donate it to the non-profit.

"The kids really just get on board with these projects, we do one every Lent season," said Beth Barnard, Children's Director at First Presbyterian Church. "They just get so excited about giving especially to other children, I think that's the big key in getting them to get motivated."

Along with a large number of items ranging from water bottles and snacks to stuffed animals and blankets, the Children's Director said they have currently raised between $5-600.

