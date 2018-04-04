Haleigh Hogan thriving coming off ACL Injury

Henrietta sophomore Haleigh Hogan tore her ACL 6 months ago before a volleyball game, but now she's back in the circle and dominating for the Lady Cats!
The Mustangs offense has been hit-or-miss this season, but they had a big series offensively at Western New Mexico last week. One constant in the lineup has been senior catcher Amanda Thomas.
Boys Reg. I-5A Area Round WFHS 1 Birdville 2 WF: Daniel Alvarez G Reg. I-4A Area Round Hirschi 0 San Elizario 4 Girls Reg. I-5A Area Round WFHS 0 Grapevine 1
Highlights and scores from baseball and softball action around Texoma on Tuesday, including maybe the most important Rider-WFHS softball game of all time!
The Rider Lady Raiders soccer team has had one constant the past 24 years and that's head coach Carl Wiersema. Coming off a 1-0 victory over Birdville to advance in the playoffs we caught up with Coach Weirsema to find out why he chose to stay in Wichita Falls and build a winning tradition at Rider high school. "First of all Wichita Falls is a great place to live great place to raise a family and that brings me to Rider." Head coach Carl Weirsema has been on the sidel...
