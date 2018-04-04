Walk of Knowledge to draw attention to abuse statistics

Wednesday, April 4 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-04-04 14:04:59 GMT
Thursday, April 5 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-04-05 04:06:48 GMT
(AP Photo/Kin Cheung). A woman walks past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a local bank in Hong Kong, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Asian stock markets were mixed in early trading Wednesday as investors digested the latest volley o...
Stocks in the US and Europe are sinking after the US and China both announced details of proposed tariffs, escalating a trade dispute between the two largest economies in the world.
Stocks in the US and Europe are sinking after the US and China both announced details of proposed tariffs, escalating a trade dispute between the two largest economies in the world.
Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:46:08 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 11:57 PM EDT2018-04-05 03:57:20 GMT
(AP Photo/Khampha Bouaphanh). In this June 13, 2006, file photo, Utah National Guard soldiers work on extending a border fence in San Luis, Ariz., President Donald Trump said April 3, 2018, he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border ...
President Donald Trump will be signing a proclamation directing the departments of Defense and Homeland Security to work together with governors to deploy the National Guard to the southwest border.
President Donald Trump will be signing a proclamation directing the departments of Defense and Homeland Security to work together with governors to deploy the National Guard to the southwest border.