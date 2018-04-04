Walk of Knowledge to draw attention to abuse statistics

An event to raise awareness of child abuse and neglect will be held at the Wichita County Health Fair on Saturday. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The Child Abuse Prevention Committee will be hosting the walk of knowledge.

Nearly 600 pairs of children's shoes will be lined up representing the number of confirmed cases of abused children in Wichita County.

Display stations along the walk will give information and statistics about child abuse,

