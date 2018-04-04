Community invited to share input at WFISD education summit

Senator Ted Cruz visited Wichita Falls Wednesday night. It was one of many visits during a three day stretch of campaign stops across Texas.
Senator Ted Cruz visited Wichita Falls Wednesday night. It was one of many visits during a three day stretch of campaign stops across Texas.
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.
Wichita Falls I-S-D will be in the process of re-creating a new vision for the district and want the communities input.
Wichita Falls I-S-D will be in the process of re-creating a new vision for the district and want the communities input.