Community invited to share input at WFISD education summit - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Community invited to share input at WFISD education summit

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Wichita Falls I-S-D will be in the process of re-creating a new vision for the district and want the communities input. (Source: WFISD)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Wichita Falls I-S-D will be in the process of re-creating a new vision for the district and want the communities input.

Two WFISD education summits are being held on what students should be able to know and do when they graduate.

The district says it wants to make sure all of our students are prepared to succeed as they move on to college and the workplace.

Both summits will take place on Monday, April 9, at the Region Nine Service Center on Loop 11. The first one will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the second will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you are planning to attend, you must RSVP. This can be done by emailing athomas@wfisd.net or by calling 940-235-1004.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

