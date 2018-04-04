Sen. Ted Cruz makes campaign visit to Wichita Falls

Senator Ted Cruz visited Wichita Falls Wednesday night. It was one of many visits during a three day stretch of campaign stops across Texas. He greeted veterans at the Red Door Senior Center and told the crowd of around 100 people what he feels sets him apart from his Democratic opponent Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

Senator Cruz said there is a stark difference between what he and Congressman O’Rourke feel Texans value. He said, “Congressman O’Rourke supports higher regulations, supports Obamacare, supports open borders, sanctuary cities and supports aggressive gun control undermining the second amendment. Now those are perfectly fine views in Hollywood or in Massachusetts, but those aren’t the views of Texas. They don’t reflect the common sense conservative views of Texans.”

During his visit he also answered questions about gun violence saying he does feel it is a problem in this country. He said, “I think the answer is to target violent criminals, to target felons and fugitives. In 2013 I introduced legislation called Grassley Cruz which focuses on targeting the bad guys…”

He said the legislation would have increased funding for school security and faults those on the other side of the isle for not allowing the bill to pass.

The Senator added that his main goals are to create jobs, make sure taxes are low, and increase border protection.

Senator Cruz’s trek across Texas also included stops to Waco, Amarillo, and Fort Worth.

