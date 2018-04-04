Sen. Ted Cruz makes campaign visit to Wichita Falls - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Sen. Ted Cruz makes campaign visit to Wichita Falls

By Camille Connor, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Senator Ted Cruz visited Wichita Falls Wednesday night. It was one of many visits during a three day stretch of campaign stops across Texas. He greeted veterans at the Red Door Senior Center and told the crowd of around 100 people what he feels sets him apart from his Democratic opponent Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

Senator Cruz said there is a stark difference between what he and Congressman O’Rourke feel Texans value. He said, “Congressman O’Rourke supports higher regulations, supports Obamacare, supports open borders, sanctuary cities and supports aggressive gun control undermining the second amendment. Now those are perfectly fine views in Hollywood or in Massachusetts, but those aren’t the views of Texas. They don’t reflect the common sense conservative views of Texans.”

During his visit he also answered questions about gun violence saying he does feel it is a problem in this country. He said, “I think the answer is to target violent criminals, to target felons and fugitives. In 2013 I introduced legislation called Grassley Cruz which focuses on targeting the bad guys…”

He said the legislation would have increased funding for school security and faults those on the other side of the isle for not allowing the bill to pass.

The Senator added that his main goals are to create jobs, make sure taxes are low, and increase border protection.

Senator Cruz’s trek across Texas also included stops to Waco, Amarillo, and Fort Worth.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Calm after storm: Asian stocks up day after trade war fears

    Calm after storm: Asian stocks up day after trade war fears

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-04-04 14:04:59 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-04-05 04:06:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kin Cheung). A woman walks past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a local bank in Hong Kong, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Asian stock markets were mixed in early trading Wednesday as investors digested the latest volley o...(AP Photo/Kin Cheung). A woman walks past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a local bank in Hong Kong, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Asian stock markets were mixed in early trading Wednesday as investors digested the latest volley o...
    Stocks in the US and Europe are sinking after the US and China both announced details of proposed tariffs, escalating a trade dispute between the two largest economies in the world.
    Stocks in the US and Europe are sinking after the US and China both announced details of proposed tariffs, escalating a trade dispute between the two largest economies in the world.

  • The Latest: Mexico says US troops on border won't be armed

    The Latest: Mexico says US troops on border won't be armed

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:46:08 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 11:57 PM EDT2018-04-05 03:57:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Khampha Bouaphanh). In this June 13, 2006, file photo, Utah National Guard soldiers work on extending a border fence in San Luis, Ariz., President Donald Trump said April 3, 2018, he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border ...(AP Photo/Khampha Bouaphanh). In this June 13, 2006, file photo, Utah National Guard soldiers work on extending a border fence in San Luis, Ariz., President Donald Trump said April 3, 2018, he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border ...
    President Donald Trump will be signing a proclamation directing the departments of Defense and Homeland Security to work together with governors to deploy the National Guard to the southwest border.
    President Donald Trump will be signing a proclamation directing the departments of Defense and Homeland Security to work together with governors to deploy the National Guard to the southwest border.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz makes campaign visit to Wichita Falls

    Sen. Ted Cruz makes campaign visit to Wichita Falls

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 11:42 PM EDT2018-04-05 03:42:37 GMT
    (Source: KAUZ)(Source: KAUZ)

    Senator Ted Cruz visited Wichita Falls Wednesday night. It was one of many visits during a three day stretch of campaign stops across Texas. 

    Senator Ted Cruz visited Wichita Falls Wednesday night. It was one of many visits during a three day stretch of campaign stops across Texas. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly