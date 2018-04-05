NCTC to celebrate new industrial technology center in Bowie Frid - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

NCTC to celebrate new industrial technology center in Bowie Friday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
The Bowie Chamber of Commerce is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Industrial Technology Center at the NCTC campus. (Source: Facebook) The Bowie Chamber of Commerce is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Industrial Technology Center at the NCTC campus. (Source: Facebook)
BOWIE,TX(RNN Texoma) -

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for Friday for the North Central Texas College Industrial Technology Center.

The new facility will offer courses in welding, industrial machining, HVAC and industrial electrical work. 

The oil and gas lab is also being moved to this building to open up space for future grown at the NCTC campus in Bowie.

Janis Crawley, Executive Director of the Bowie Economic Development Coalition said this building will help build and educate a more skilled workforce for the Texoma area. 

NCTC is also partnering with companies in the region for training that will give students hands-on experience in the field. 

The $2.8 million project was made possible thanks to the Bowie 4B Sales Tax Corporation. Ground was broken at the construction site in June 2017.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. and ends at 1:30 p.m.

The public is invited to tour the new facility and meet the staff. The NCTC campus is located at 810 South Mill Street in Bowie.

