American Bulldog mix Clyde up for adoption

A beautiful American Bulldog mix is up for adoption at Wichita Falls Animal Services.

3-year old Clyde was in our Newschannel 6 studios Thursday.

If you would like more information about Clyde or how to adopt him, you can contact Animal Services at 940-761-7824.

