American Bulldog mix Clyde up for adoption

Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.
Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.
The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of the company's products tested positive for salmonella.
The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of the company's products tested positive for salmonella.
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.
A teenager sang the theme from the TV show "Cops" after he was arrested following a chase in New Jersey.
A teenager sang the theme from the TV show "Cops" after he was arrested following a chase in New Jersey.
A beautiful American Bulldog mix is up for adoption at Wichita Falls Animal Services.
A beautiful American Bulldog mix is up for adoption at Wichita Falls Animal Services.