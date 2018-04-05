American Bulldog mix Clyde up for adoption - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

American Bulldog mix Clyde up for adoption

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
A beautiful American Bulldog mix is up for adoption at Wichita Falls Animal Services. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A beautiful American Bulldog mix is up for adoption at Wichita Falls Animal Services.

3-year old Clyde was in our Newschannel 6 studios Thursday.

If you would like more information about Clyde or how to adopt him, you can contact Animal Services at 940-761-7824.

