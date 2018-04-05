Athletes join forces for Superstars Bowl

Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.
National guard contingents in U.S. states bordering Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump's proclamation directing deployment to...
Mexican police say Kevin, Amy, Sterling and Adrianna Sharp were asphyxiated by propane gas from a rusted water heater.
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.
The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of the company's products tested positive for salmonella.
