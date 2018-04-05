Athletes join forces for Superstars Bowl - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Athletes join forces for Superstars Bowl

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Athletes from Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) and Midwestern State University will be teaming up for the fourth annual Superstars Bowl. (Source: Special Olympics Texas Facebook) Athletes from Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) and Midwestern State University will be teaming up for the fourth annual Superstars Bowl. (Source: Special Olympics Texas Facebook)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Athletes from Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) and Midwestern State University will be teaming up for the fourth annual Superstars Bowl.

The bowl will be held at Mcneil/Garnett Stadium on Friday, April 6. Pregame ceremonies will get underway at 6:45 p.m. and kickoff will happen at 7:30 p.m.

The game will have an 11 vs. 11 format. Each team will have 7 Special Olympics athletes and 4 MSU players from basketball, football, soccer, and tennis. 

MSU cheerleaders and Special Olympics athletes will cheer alongside each other and receive pompoms, megaphones, and more.

