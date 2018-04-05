Tracking a Strong Cold Front - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Tracking a Strong Cold Front

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
A strong cold front will rapidly move across the area Friday afternoon and evening. It will bring strong north winds and colder temperatures with it. Temperatures Friday night into Saturday will drop into the 20s to near 30 area wide, but strong winds will make it feel more like teens. Temperatures will rebound to be more April like Sunday into next week. 

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist 

