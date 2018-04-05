Statewide gas prices up slightly

The statewide gas price average for a gallon of unleaded gas in Texas is now $2.43 a gallon, according to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The price is one cent higher than last week and 24 cents more per gallon than this day a year ago.

Of the major metropolitan areas in the state, Odessa drivers are paying the most on average at $2.68 while those in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.32.

In Wichita Falls, gas prices stayed steady at an average of $2.37 a gallon. That's still 22 cents higher than this time last year.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.66, one cent more than this day last week and 29 cents more than this time last year.

