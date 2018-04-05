Notre Dame Elementary holds annual Spelling Bee

Notre Dame Elementary School held its annual Spelling Bee Thursday.

For the first time ever. Librarian Suzanna Prozer decided to have a first and second-grade Spelling Bee along with their 3rd-5th-grade bee.

1st grader, Jacob Ho, took first place in that spelling bee while 2nd grader Bryant Parker took home second place.

Jacob had no problem showing off his excitement as he heard the news that he had won the spelling bee.

The first place winners of the 3rd-5th-grade spelling bee were 4th grader Aayan Ahmed and 5th grader Malec Chambers.

