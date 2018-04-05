Zavala shares Hispanic culture during After Hours Artwalk

National guard contingents in U.S. states bordering Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump's proclamation directing deployment to...
National guard contingents in U.S. states bordering Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump's proclamation directing deployment to fight illegal immigration.
Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.
With lots of color, music and even food, many will explore the creative side of downtown Wichita Falls Thursday night during the After Hours Artwalk. For some nonprofits like, Zavala this event is another chance to reach out.
A Wichita Falls man is wanting change to the way drivers for delivery companies are insured after he looked into taking a job as a pizza driver.
A Wichita Falls non-profit is one step closer to reaching its goal of housing homeless and at-risk veterans. The North Texas Veterans Relief Fund Base Camp Lindsey Project, tiny home project, has been in limbo for more than a year due to city zoning regulations. After city council made changes to Planned Unit Development District (PUDD) on Tuesday, the project has started to gain some momentum again.
