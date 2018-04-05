Zavala shares Hispanic culture during After Hours Artwalk - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

By Brenda Robledo, Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

With lots of color, music and even food, many will explore the creative side of downtown Wichita Falls Thursday night during the After Hours Artwalk.

For some nonprofits like Zavala, it's another chance to reach out.

"We wanted to give the Hispanic community a place to showcase the beautiful dancing, the music, the food, all of that is so important to our heritage and we wanted to share that with Wichita Falls," said Zavala member Ruby Garcia.

Sharing a piece of their culture is exactly what this organization hopes to do Thursday night through Ballet Folklórico.

Roger Palma, the Zavala International Dance director said Ballet Folklorico is a traditional dance from Mexico that's presented in many ways.

"Through their dress, the ribbons on their hair, and the dance itself," Palma said. 

Nearly 20 dancers are expected to be there to perform a few dances, like Jalisco and Nuevo Leon.

"They put a lot of work into it and it's a beautiful dance that I think can help people understand why they dance," Palma said.

Another thing that might catch your eye Thursday night is the day of the dead wedding mural on the wall of the new Wichita Falls brewing company.

We talked to the local artist, Sorrow Thursday morning who said he's happy that he could be part of something that is free to enjoy and at the same time can draw more people to downtown Wichita Falls.   

He adds in the future he plans to do a Mariachi themed mural. 

"We're trying to push all of those people out into the community to enjoy all of the opportunities that we have here," Garcia said.

The After Hours ArtWalk is a monthly celebration held on the first Thursday of the month through October.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

