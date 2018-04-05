Lemonade Day Wichita Falls is approaching - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Lemonade Day Wichita Falls is approaching

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Lemonade Day, A free program that teaches kids how to be a boss by starting their own business, is approaching.
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Lemonade Day, A free program that teaches kids how to be a boss by starting their own business, is approaching.

Lauren Mckechnie and Morgan Lord, marketing team with Texoma Community Credit Union were in our Newschannel 6 studios Thursday to talk about this fun and experiential program.

Lemonade Day's mission is to help today's youth become the business leaders, social advocates, community volunteers and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow...one lemonade stand at a time!

The event is presented by the Small Business Development Center.

Lemonade Day Wichita Falls will be held May 5 and registration ends April 16.

