Lemonade Day Wichita Falls is approaching

Lemonade Day, A free program that teaches kids how to be a boss by starting their own business, is approaching. (Source: RNN Texoma)

Lemonade Day, A free program that teaches kids how to be a boss by starting their own business, is approaching.

Lauren Mckechnie and Morgan Lord, marketing team with Texoma Community Credit Union were in our Newschannel 6 studios Thursday to talk about this fun and experiential program.

Lemonade Day's mission is to help today's youth become the business leaders, social advocates, community volunteers and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow...one lemonade stand at a time!

The event is presented by the Small Business Development Center.

Lemonade Day Wichita Falls will be held May 5 and registration ends April 16.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved