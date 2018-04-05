Block party welcomes new stores at Brook Village

A block party was held Friday to welcome three new stores to Brook Village. (Source: RNN Texoma)

Those new businesses are Clark Design Studio, a home decorating showroom, Found Boutique, a contemporary women's wear retailer, and Down the Rabbit Hole, offering vintage antiques and collectibles.

"I think people are just really excited about having more local businesses added to Wichita Falls," said Kristen Riddle, Owner of The Containery. "We are super excited, Mix and Containery are kind of anchor stores here so we are excited to have more foot traffic over here and to have these great neighbors."

Along with the existing stores, it gives Wichita Falls and surrounding area residents new and unique shopping opportunities while keeping it "local."

