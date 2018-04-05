Graham proclaimed a "Purple Heart City"

Veterans, military, and those who support them were encouraged and invited to attend a ceremony in Graham Thursday. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The city council proclaimed Graham a "Purple Heart City." The purpose is to honor those who serve in the military, veterans, those who have served in combat and their families.

Purple Heart recipients were especially encouraged to attend this event, but all were welcomed.

