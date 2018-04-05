Graham proclaimed a "Purple Heart City"

Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.
Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.
National guard contingents in U.S. states bordering Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump's proclamation directing deployment to...
National guard contingents in U.S. states bordering Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump's proclamation directing deployment to fight illegal immigration.
Veterans, military, and those who support them were encouraged and invited to attend a ceremony in Graham Thursday.
Veterans, military, and those who support them were encouraged and invited to attend a ceremony in Graham Thursday.
Lemonade Day, A free program that teaches kids how to be a boss by starting their own business, is approaching.
Lemonade Day, A free program that teaches kids how to be a boss by starting their own business, is approaching.
A block party was held Friday to welcome three new stores to Brook Village.
A block party was held Friday to welcome three new stores to Brook Village.