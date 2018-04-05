Graham proclaimed a "Purple Heart City" - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Graham proclaimed a "Purple Heart City"

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Veterans, military, and those who support them were encouraged and invited to attend a ceremony in Graham Thursday. (Source: RNN Texoma) Veterans, military, and those who support them were encouraged and invited to attend a ceremony in Graham Thursday. (Source: RNN Texoma)
GRAHAM, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Veterans, military, and those who support them were encouraged and invited to attend a ceremony in Graham Thursday.

The city council proclaimed Graham a "Purple Heart City." The purpose is to honor those who serve in the military, veterans, those who have served in combat and their families. 

Purple Heart recipients were especially encouraged to attend this event, but all were welcomed.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • AP: Women file to run for US House seats in record numbers

    AP: Women file to run for US House seats in record numbers

    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:51:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:50 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:50:01 GMT
    A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

  • Trump: 2,000-4,000 troops needed for Mexico border security

    Trump: 2,000-4,000 troops needed for Mexico border security

    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:02 PM EDT2018-04-05 18:02:27 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:49:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, file). FILE - In this June 20, 2008, file photo, members of the 200th Red Horse Air National Guard Civil Engineering Squadron from Camp Perry in Ohio, including Tech Sgt. David Hughes, right, and Tech Sgt. William Bunker, se...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, file). FILE - In this June 20, 2008, file photo, members of the 200th Red Horse Air National Guard Civil Engineering Squadron from Camp Perry in Ohio, including Tech Sgt. David Hughes, right, and Tech Sgt. William Bunker, se...

    National guard contingents in U.S. states bordering Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump's proclamation directing deployment to...

    National guard contingents in U.S. states bordering Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump's proclamation directing deployment to fight illegal immigration.

  • Graham proclaimed a "Purple Heart City"

    Graham proclaimed a "Purple Heart City"

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:58 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:58:38 GMT
    Veterans, military, and those who support them were encouraged and invited to attend a ceremony in Graham Thursday. (Source: RNN Texoma)Veterans, military, and those who support them were encouraged and invited to attend a ceremony in Graham Thursday. (Source: RNN Texoma)
    Veterans, military, and those who support them were encouraged and invited to attend a ceremony in Graham Thursday. (Source: RNN Texoma)Veterans, military, and those who support them were encouraged and invited to attend a ceremony in Graham Thursday. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    Veterans, military, and those who support them were encouraged and invited to attend a ceremony in Graham Thursday. 

    Veterans, military, and those who support them were encouraged and invited to attend a ceremony in Graham Thursday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly