T.H.O.R. outdoor obstacle course still on despite cold temperatures

By Camille Connor, Multimedia Journalist
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

T.H.O.R. will still continue this weekend despite the coming cold front that will make the temperature feel like it is in the teens. Organizers of the event are giving runners ways to stay warm.

Participants can choose not to go in the mud pits. Thornado – the obstacle where runners go in the river – will be taken out of the course this year. There will also be coffee and hot chocolate in T.H.O.R. village.

Organizers encourage runners to bring an extra bag of clothing and put it in the clear swag bag that will be given out at registration pickup.

Proceeds from T.H.O.R. 2018 will benefit Wichita Falls Streams and Valleys and the Leadership Wichita Falls Program. Sign up now online. Signing up the day of will cost more.

For more info on the event visit the T.H.O.R. web page.

