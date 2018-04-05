HS Soccer Playoff scores and highlights

Both Rider soccer teams advanced to the Region I-5A tournament with wins Thursday night!
Henrietta sophomore Haleigh Hogan tore her ACL 6 months ago before a volleyball game, but now she's back in the circle and dominating for the Lady Cats!
The Mustangs offense has been hit-or-miss this season, but they had a big series offensively at Western New Mexico last week. One constant in the lineup has been senior catcher Amanda Thomas.
Boys Reg. I-5A Area Round WFHS 1 Birdville 2 WF: Daniel Alvarez G Reg. I-4A Area Round Hirschi 0 San Elizario 4 Girls Reg. I-5A Area Round WFHS 0 Grapevine 1
