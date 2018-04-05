HS Soccer Playoff scores and highlights - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Soccer Playoff scores and highlights

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
The Rider Lady Raiders celebrate after beating Colleyville Heritage 2-0 in the Reg. I-5A Quarterfinals / Source: KAUZ The Rider Lady Raiders celebrate after beating Colleyville Heritage 2-0 in the Reg. I-5A Quarterfinals / Source: KAUZ
Region I-5A Quarterfinals

Boys

Birdville  0
Rider      1
F/PK's (6-5)

Reg. Semis: Rider vs EP Del Valle, 3 p.m. Friday (Apr. 13) at Memorial Stadium

Girls

Rider                        2
Colleyville Heritage  0
RID: Keeley Ayala, Ashlyn Heger G each

Reg. Semis: Rider vs Abilene Cooper/Lubbock Monterey winner, noon Friday (Apr. 13) at Memorial Stadium

    Both Rider soccer teams advanced to the Region I-5A tournament with wins Thursday night!

