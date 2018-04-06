Texoma's Most Wanted - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Most Wanted

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. (Source: KAUZ) The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Michael Lee Blair
White Male
DOB: 07-13-70 
Bro/Blu
170 Lbs. / 6'01" Tall
Wanted For: Aggravated Sexual Assault

Manuel Garcia-Sequi
Hispanic Male
DOB: 03-04-64 
Blk/Bro
250 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/4g - U/200g

Jessica Monique Reed
Black Female
DOB: 02-26-86 
Blk/Bro
180 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall
Wanted For: Bond Insufficient - Theft of Property O/$2,500 - U/$30,000

Kristin Sims
White Female
DOB: 06-21-86 
Blo/Blu
116 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Assault of Public Servant

David Young, III
Black Male
DOB: 01-04-73 
Blk/Bro
150 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall Wanted For: Assault of Public Servant

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.


 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • AP: Women file to run for US House seats in record numbers

    AP: Women file to run for US House seats in record numbers

    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:51:00 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 12:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:52:49 GMT
    A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

  • Police investigate reports of 'zombie' raccoons

    Police investigate reports of 'zombie' raccoons

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:24 AM EDT2018-04-04 13:24:53 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 12:22 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:22:34 GMT
    (Source: Robert Coggeshall)(Source: Robert Coggeshall)

    Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.

    Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.

  • Suspect sings 'Cops' theme following chase and arrest

    Suspect sings 'Cops' theme following chase and arrest

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:34 AM EDT2018-04-03 11:34:26 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 12:22 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:22:31 GMT
    John Timothy Schooley was met by agents at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as he arrived on a flight late Monday. (Source: Raycom Media)John Timothy Schooley was met by agents at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as he arrived on a flight late Monday. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A teenager sang the theme from the TV show "Cops" after he was arrested following a chase in New Jersey.

    A teenager sang the theme from the TV show "Cops" after he was arrested following a chase in New Jersey.

    •   
Powered by Frankly