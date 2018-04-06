The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. (Source: KAUZ)

The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Michael Lee Blair

White Male

DOB: 07-13-70

Bro/Blu

170 Lbs. / 6'01" Tall

Wanted For: Aggravated Sexual Assault

Manuel Garcia-Sequi

Hispanic Male

DOB: 03-04-64

Blk/Bro

250 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/4g - U/200g

Jessica Monique Reed

Black Female

DOB: 02-26-86

Blk/Bro

180 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Insufficient - Theft of Property O/$2,500 - U/$30,000

Kristin Sims

White Female

DOB: 06-21-86

Blo/Blu

116 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Assault of Public Servant

David Young, III

Black Male

DOB: 01-04-73

Blk/Bro

150 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall Wanted For: Assault of Public Servant

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.



