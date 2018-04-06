Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.
A teenager sang the theme from the TV show "Cops" after he was arrested following a chase in New Jersey.
Due to inclement weather Friday afternoon into Saturday the Newschannel 6 newsroom has received closings and cancellations.
The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list.
