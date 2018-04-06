Public Health District holding annual Health Fair Saturday - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Public Health District holding annual Health Fair Saturday

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is inviting the community out to their 12th Annual Health Fair.  (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is inviting the community out to their 12th Annual Health Fair.

This free event will be on Saturday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event is the Health District's celebration of National Public Health Week 2018 which runs April 2-8.

The fair will be held at the Health District building located at 1700 3rd Street in Wichita Falls.

For more information on this event, click here.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

