First WF art walk of 2018 sees record breaking numbers

This mural is one of the newest in downtown Wichita Falls. It is on the side of Wichita Falls Brewing Company. (Source: KAUZ)

Businesses in downtown Wichita Falls are feeling good about last night's art walk after some record-breaking numbers.

It was the first one this year and featured local artists, 14 bands, and more events for kids.

Downtown Proud Board Member Becky Raeke said there's a focus this year on businesses partnering with those local artists.

She believes that's one way to help the art walk continue to grow.

"It's just grown a lot," Raeke said. "And a lot of the businesses are adding their own spin to it and doing their own events within this whole first Thursday's and art walk night. So it's been fun."

Raeke said their goal is to make downtown different and create a community space in hopes of bringing more people downtown.

The art walk is the first Thursday of every month from April through October. The next one is on May 3.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.