WF Brewing Company encouraged after first week of business

Wichita Falls Brewing Company is open!.

They've been open for a week and are encouraged by the business they've seen so far.

Owner Matt Bitsche said their beer sales are four times the amount of other beers throughout town.

He said they had a great turnout last weekend for their grand opening and he expects an even bigger one this weekend with it not being Easter weekend.

Bitsche said he's encouraged by the local reaction and said most people have been telling them how proud they are to see the brewery finally open.

