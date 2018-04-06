People encouraged to take Walk of Knowledge

Texomans are urged to take the Walk of Knowledge Saturday to learn about the cycle of abuse that is ongoing in this community and what you can do to help end it. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The Walk of Knowledge will be at the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District's Health Fair that is going on tomorrow.

Organizers say each step takes you toward the knowledge that might save a child's life.

"It's a great opportunity for people to become more aware of the struggle that we are having in our community with the cycle of abuse," said Lisa Choate, Program Director at Teen Emergency Shelter. "Its also a nice opportunity to talk to your children about things they need to be aware of, keeping that line of communication open and we will have kids activities, while it's a moving experience and one I would encourage everyone to come to it is child-friendly."

The Walk of Knowledge and the Health Fair are both happening at the Health District building located at 1700 3rd Street in Wichita Falls.

Organizers say rain or shine this event will happen.

