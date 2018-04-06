90s by Thursday?

As expected, clouds kept us cooler along and east of I-44 as temperatures didn't make it out of the 50s. But in our western counties, some reached the 70s. Clouds have mostly cleared out but more batches of high level cirrus clouds will move through overnight. Skies could start off cloudy to partly cloudy in the morning similar to today and we'll see clouds off and on for the rest of the day. These clouds could keep some places cooler but with more sun expected, temperatures will make it to the mid 60s. The big warm-up comes on Wednesday as we enter the 80s. 90s will be possible on Thursday and if they happen, our counties in extreme drought will be very close to triple digits. Winds will be very strong Wednesday through Saturday.

Rain chances don't look good at all but we will still have a dry line set up on Thursday. If we can get some lift, a storm or two can't be ruled out. The bigger concern will be fire danger thanks to strong winds and low humidity behind the dry line.

Don't start planting at will just yet. A cold front on Friday could bring in cooler air again. Right now, the forecast calls for mid to upper 30s during the morning hours of the weekend but we'll have to watch those numbers closely. If you plant, be sure to have a way to protect them.

- First Alert Meteorologist Zach Holder