FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter weather for some today

A cold, dreary, wintry, and did I mention cold start to our Saturday? Winter weather is moving ESE through Texoma this morning. On and off sleet and freezing rain will be likely through lunchtime today.

Roads will generally be passable across SW OK. Road temps are well above freezing, so little accumulations are expected. However, higher elevated surfaces and sidewalks/grassy areas could see some light accumulations and slick spots. The best rule of thumb: if you absolutely must get out this morning, give yourself extra time. If you're traveling N on I-44 headed to OKC, roads are slick the closer you get to the metro. A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of the state of Oklahoma until noon today.

In addition to the wintry mix, N winds are strong this morning, with gusts over 35 mph possible. It feels like the single digits and teens across much of the area. Dress in layers if you are headed outside. Remember your pets this morning too. They don't like the cold either.

After lunch, temps will climb above freeing. We hit the low 40s this afternoon and slowly start to see skies clear.

Overnight, partly cloudy skies and another night at or below freezing. More relief arrives Sunday, when temperatures reach into the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Several days of sunshine and 60s and 70s are in store this next week. Rain and storm chances stay at bay until Friday. Temperatures hit the low 80s by Wednesday and upper 80s by Thursday and Friday.

Stay warm!

- First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey