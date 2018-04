It's BAAAACK! WINTER...

WINDY AND COLD WEATHER WILL CONTINUE SETTLE IN TONIGHT. BY MORNING, WE'LL BE IN THE 20s TO NEAR 30. STRONG WINDS WILL MAKE IT FEEL MORE LIKE TEENS. THERE MAY BE AN AREA OF VERY LIGHT RAIN/DRIZZLE OR FREEZING DRIZZLE, SLEET, OR SNOW FLURRIES, MAINLY ACROSS SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA. ACCUMULATIONS ARE NOT EXPECTED. SATURDAY STAYS CHILLY. HIGHS WILL LIKELY NOT GET OUT OF THE 40S. IT MAY WARM UP A LITTLE ON SUNDAY.