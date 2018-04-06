Nice Weather to Start the Week

Its chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s in a few spots. This afternoon will be a nice improvement over our weekend weather. Expect fairly light winds and highs in the 60s. We'll see highs near 70 tomorrow. The big headline this week is our first chance of 90 degree heat this year. So far in 2018 our warmest day was March 25th when we made it to 86 degrees. Our forecast high for this Thursday is 91. Hot for mid April but no where close to our record high for that date.

If there's a big weather concern this week its strong winds and a significant increase in fire danger, especially Thursday and Friday. Another cold front arrives Saturday when high temperatures could be a cool as the 50s .

- First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron