When will we warm back up?

It's cold! Last night's cold front fulfilled its promise of a freeze this morning with Wichita Falls falling to 27°, tying a record low for April 7th. The sun is starting to come out in places so we will see temperatures rise up into the upper 50s. Tonight, temperatures fall to near freezing again but not a cold as last night. We'll be around 31° in Wichita Falls by the morning.

Temperatures will become warmer the next couple of days but still below average. Clouds and some sun will help us get back to the 60s on Sunday and Monday and close to 70° by Tuesday! A bigger warm-up is expected with 80s Wednesday-Friday. We could be near 90° on Thursday. A front will move through on Friday and as of right now, it'll be a morning front meaning high fire danger and windy in the afternoon.

Rain chances look next to nothing the next 7 days though Thursday will have to be watched as we'll have a dry line draped over the area. Rain chances, if any, look low for Thursday.

- First Alert Meteorologist Zach Holder