Athletes battle at Superstars Bowl

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Student athletes from Midwestern State University and Special Olympics Texas athletes joined forces Friday.  (Source: Special Olympics Texas Facebook) Student athletes from Midwestern State University and Special Olympics Texas athletes joined forces Friday.  (Source: Special Olympics Texas Facebook)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx -

Student athletes from Midwestern State University and Special Olympics Texas athletes joined forces Friday.

It was to battle for a gold medal and a replica Vince Lombardi trophy at the fourth annual Superstars Bowl at Mcneil/Garnett Stadium. 

For Special Olympics athletes, the game had a Superbowl feel to it. Not only did they get to share the field with MSU students, they also wore replica MSU jerseys with their own last name on the back. 

Pregame ceremonies got underway at 6:45 p.m. while kick-off was at 7:30 p.m.

