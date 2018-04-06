Industrial Technology Center opens in Bowie

The Bowie campus of North Central Texas College has a new center that will help teach students industrial skills. (Source: RNN Texoma)

It was a big day in Bowie Friday.

The Bowie campus of North Central Texas College has a new center that will help teach students industrial skills.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday afternoon for the new Industrial Technology Center on the campus.

Some of the courses offered there will be welding, petroleum technology, and machinery.

Administration at the college said the reason the college wanted to expand is because of the high need for industrial workers.

"We have been known already with some of the programs that we have here before to draw folks from California, other states, and other nations to do these kinds of programs," said District Councilor Dr. Brent Wallace. "So having this facility allows us to expand those where we can reach beyond Montague but for sure reach in this community and this county as well."

N-C-T-C will also allow high school students to take dual credit programs at the new center.

