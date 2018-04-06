HS Diamond scores and highlights: Apr. 6 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Diamond scores and highlights: Apr. 6

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Graham's Nicole King hits a single in the Lady Blues 12-0 win over Iowa Park. / Source: KAUZ Graham's Nicole King hits a single in the Lady Blues 12-0 win over Iowa Park. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Baseball 

Non District 

Rider              1
FW All Saints 3

Burkburnett 1
Springtown 0

District 5-5A

Braswell        10
Wichita Falls 3  (0-8)

District 6-4A

#11 Iowa Park  10 (4-0)
Graham            0 (1-3)

Vernon  19 (3-1)
Hirschi 0 

District 8-3A

Boyd  11 (7-1)
Bowie 2 (3-5)

City View    1 (0-8)
Jacksboro  18 (6-2)

Henrietta  8 (4-4)
Nocona  1 (1-7)

Holliday    5 (8-0)
Paradise  3 (3-5)

District 9-2A

Archer City  16 (7-0)
Olney            2 (3-5)

Electra         0  (1-7)
Windthorst  11 (7-1)

Petrolia    12 
Seymour  14 (6-2)

Quanah    13 (5-3)
Northside  0

Softball

District 5-5A

Denton            27 
Wichita Falls   22 (5-4)

District 6-4A

#11 Vernon  15 (4-1)
Hirschi        0  

Iowa Park 0 (1-4)
Graham  12 (5-0)

District 8-3A

Bowie  13 (7-3)
Boyd   1

#13 City View 7 (6-4)
Jacksboro      1 

Henrietta 14 (6-4)
Nocona   0 (0-9)

Holliday  6 (5-5)
Paradise 5 (7-3)

District 8-2A

Archer City  17 (6-2)
Olney           0 (1-8)

Petrolia    14 (9-1)
Seymour  1

Petrolia    15 (9-1)
Seymour  0

Electra         0 (3-5)  
Windthorst  15 (8-0)
 

