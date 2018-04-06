Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.
HS Diamond scores and highlights: Apr. 6
Woolsey collects three extra-base hits as Mustangs clash with 10th-ranked Rambelles Junior infielder Carli Woolsey paced the MSU Texas offense, going 3-for-6 with a pair of doubles and a long ball as the Mustangs dropped a pair of contests to 10th-ranked Angelo State, 8-3 and 7-3, on Friday.
