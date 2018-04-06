MSU Roundup: Softball and Tennis

Woolsey collects three extra-base hits as Mustangs clash with 10th-ranked Rambelles

Junior infielder Carli Woolsey paced the MSU Texas offense, going 3-for-6 with a pair of doubles and a long ball as the Mustangs dropped a pair of contests to 10th-ranked Angelo State, 8-3 and 7-3, on Friday. Midwestern State stayed within striking distance in both games before a pair of runs in the top of the seventh allowed ASU to pull away.



Sophomore outfielder Kelsey Eropkin continued her hot stretch, collecting a pair of multi-hit performances on the afternoon. Senior third baseman Taylor Brintzenhoff launched a two-run homer against the wind in the fifth inning of game two.



Angelo State stole nine bases in the first game for the win, going 5-for-16 (.313) with runners in scoring position. A first inning two-run home run off the bat of Taegan Kirk staked ASU to an early lead before an unearned run in the top of the second stretched the lead to 3-0.



Woolsey cut into the lead with a one-out bomb to straightaway center off Lone Star Conference Preseason Pitcher of the Year Brandy Marlett in the bottom of the second.



MSU trimmed the deficit to one in the bottom of the fourth. Senior catcher Amanda Thomas wore Marlett's 1-2 offering to reach first. Freshman outfielder Marley Eller singled through the right-side of the infield to put runners on the corners. With two outs, Brintzenhoff hit a slow-roller to first that was booted by Jade Strother, allowing the run to score.



A walk and a hit-by-pitch allowed the Rambelles to push the lead back to three in the top of the fifth. Taylor Fogle lined a double into left-center scoring Kirk and Mykayla Stroud from first and second to move the score to 5-2 before a two-out single from Courtney Barnhill pushed it to 6-2 in the sixth.



With the wind swirling, junior first baseman Samantha Loos lined a stand-up triple into the right field corner in the sixth. Woolsey grabbed her second RBI of the day on a ground ball to first.



A two-run top of the seventh allowed ASU to put the game out of reach.



In the nightcap, the Rambelles pushed across a pair of runs in the top of the second. Strother worked a leadoff walk off senior starter Gracie Bogle. A single and an error loaded the bases before Madison Greenwell drove a single back up the middle to plate a pair. Back-to-back long balls from Barnhill and Kirk in the top of the third stretched the ASU lead to 5-0.



Down 5-0 in the fifth, Woolsey collected her first double of the day, smashing one off the wall in right-center. With the wind howling in from left, Brintzenhoff roped a no-doubter against the wind to get the Maroon and Gold on the board, down 5-2.



Much like before, MSU closed the gap again in the sixth, trimming the deficit to two. An innocuous one-out walk from Loos appeared to be left by the wayside after a popup on the infield. With the outfield shaded to the opposite field, Woolsey went against the grain, pulling a double into left-center and scoring Loos from first.



In the top of the seventh, ASU utilized a walk and a hit-by-pitch for a pair of runs on a two-RBI double from Greenwell.



The Mustangs went down in order in the seventh, giving the Rambelles the series win.



Apaches snap @MSUMustangs eight-match winning streak

The 18th-ranked MSU Texas women's tennis team earned three wins against the nation's top-ranked junior college program, but was handed a 6-3 setback to Tyler JC on Friday, snapping Midwestern State's eight-match winning streak.



Although it wasn't a doubles sweep, the Mustangs' impressive run in pairs play continued, winning at least two contests for the 17th-straight match. The tandem of Daria Panferova and Maddie Rowe produced their 13th-straight win, besting Oceane Garibal and Afroditi Tzanopoulos, 8-2, at No. 3. Bianca Duff and Greta Lazzarotto followed, posting their 16th-consecutive victory with an 8-5 decision over Yuna Ito and Tamara Arnold at No. 2 to put MSU up 2-0. Coming in at No. 8 in this week's ITA doubles rankings, Maddy Coffman and Ashley Ramirez were knocked off by Maria Genovese and Kalani Soli, 8-6, at No. 1.



Trailing 2-1, the Apaches took the lead for good with a strong start in singles, winning first sets on all six courts. The lone bright-spot for the Maroon and Gold came from Panferova at the No. 3 line. The senior overcame an early deficit to best the nation's second-ranked NJCAA player in Kalani Soli, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, to pull the Mustangs within one, down 4-3. A win at the No. 5 line clinched the win for TJC.

