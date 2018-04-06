WFPD working active crime scene

A mix-up with police provided an unexpected comic detour during a live report on road conditions.
The cold temperatures have people adjusting their plans for the weekend. Many are dashing to prepare for the chill. Big events are making alterations or canceling altogether.
Secretary-General of NATO visited Sheppard Air Force Base Friday along with Texas Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison.
Wichita Falls Police are working an active crime scene Friday.
