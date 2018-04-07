One dead after shooting in Duncan - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

One dead after shooting in Duncan

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)
DUNCAN, OK (RNN Texoma) -

 Police say a 19 year old girl is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:00 am at 737 Drexal Place, which is in the neighborhood right behind Duncan Middle School.

Police say they have one person in custody and there are no other suspects at this time.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

