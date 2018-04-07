One dead after shooting in Duncan

Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.
Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.
Police in the western German city of Muenster say a car has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others.
Police in the western German city of Muenster say a car has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others.
Governors may be powerless to deny Trump's request to send National Guard troops to Mexico border.
Governors may be powerless to deny Trump's request to send National Guard troops to Mexico border.
The torso armor Russell Crowe wore in his Oscar-winning role in "Gladiator" has eclipsed expectations at a Sydney auction, selling for 125,000 Australian dollars ($96,000).
The torso armor Russell Crowe wore in his Oscar-winning role in "Gladiator" has eclipsed expectations at a Sydney auction, selling for 125,000 Australian dollars ($96,000).
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says the company is conducting audit of Cambridge Analytica's data use.
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says the company is conducting audit of Cambridge Analytica's data use.