T.H.O.R competitors battle elements

The cold weather did not stop T.H.O.R competitors Saturday.

Those brave enough to withstand the elements were out at Lucy Park running a 5-K obstacle course.

Though many were dressed for the chilly weather, some faced it head on.

Michael Boyle, Event Chair for this year's competition, said the frigid conditions made this year's course even more challenging.

"Well you know it's North Texas, we never really know what kind of weather we are going to expect and the event has to go on," Boyle said. "But we had a lot of people just really excited, they were willing and ready to face the challenge of the extra elements."

Those who finished the race were left muddy and exhausted. They cleaned up afterwards with a freezing cold shower.

Boyle also said that although he wasn't sure how many people showed up Saturday, there were between 13-1400 people registered for the event.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved