T.H.O.R competitors battle elements - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

T.H.O.R competitors battle elements

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
The cold weather did not stop T.H.O.R competitors Saturday. (Source: RNN Texoma) The cold weather did not stop T.H.O.R competitors Saturday. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The cold weather did not stop T.H.O.R competitors Saturday.

Those brave enough to withstand the elements were out at Lucy Park running a 5-K obstacle course.

Though many were dressed for the chilly weather, some faced it head on.

Michael Boyle, Event Chair for this year's competition, said the frigid conditions made this year's course even more challenging.

"Well you know it's North Texas, we never really know what kind of weather we are going to expect and the event has to go on," Boyle said. "But we had a lot of people just really excited, they were willing and ready to face the challenge of the extra elements."

Those who finished the race were left muddy and exhausted. They cleaned up afterwards with a freezing cold shower.

Boyle also said that although he wasn't sure how many people showed up Saturday, there were between 13-1400 people registered for the event.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Canada mourns: 15 die when truck, hockey team bus collide

    Canada mourns: 15 die when truck, hockey team bus collide

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-07 12:27:35 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:50 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:50:38 GMT
    Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada. (Source: AP Photos)Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada. (Source: AP Photos)

    Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.

    Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.

  • Germany seeks motive after van crashes into crowd, killing 2

    Germany seeks motive after van crashes into crowd, killing 2

    Saturday, April 7 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-07 15:17:48 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:48:40 GMT
    Police in the western German city of Muenster say a car has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others. (Source: CNN)Police in the western German city of Muenster say a car has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others. (Source: CNN)

    Police in the western German city of Muenster say a car has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others.

    Police in the western German city of Muenster say a car has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others.

  • WFPD: Stabbing sends 2 to hospital

    WFPD: Stabbing sends 2 to hospital

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:42 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:42:38 GMT
    (Source:KAUZ)(Source:KAUZ)
    (Source:KAUZ)(Source:KAUZ)

    Wichita Falls Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Friday night in the 1400 hundred block of Borton.  

    Wichita Falls Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Friday night in the 1400 hundred block of Borton.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly