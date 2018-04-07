Changes made at Health Fair due to cold - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Changes made at Health Fair due to cold

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
The cold temperatures caused the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District to make some changes to it's 12th annual Health Fair Saturday.
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The cold temperatures caused the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District to make some changes to its 12th annual Health Fair Saturday.

There they did health screenings and provided information to encourage people to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

"We had to make some changes last minute yesterday, we pulled all of our outside booths brought as many of those inside as we could so it did change some of what we've done over the past few years," said Director of Health Lou Kreidler. "But we are hoping that because we are inside and we are warm that people will still come out and enjoy a good time and we have lots of wonderful door prizes."

There was also a Zumbathon, cooking demonstrations, and a blood drive. 

