Changes made at Health Fair due to cold

Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.
Police in the western German city of Muenster say a car has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others.
Wichita Falls Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Friday night in the 1400 hundred block of Borton.
The cold weather did not ruffle all the feathers at the 12th annual Turkey Fest in Henrietta on Saturday. KJ Harvick, the event's director, said around 4,0000 people typically come out every year. She said rescheduling was not an option since the turkey hunt and beard competition already kicked off Wednesday.
Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan on the 50th floor.
