Walk of Knowledge informs about child abuse

609 shoes lined the front of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Saturday.

It was all for the Walk of Knowledge which aimed to spread child abuse awareness in Wichita County by showing the cycle of abuse and how to stop it.

The hundreds of shoes represent confirmed cases of child abuse in the county last year.

Even though changes had to be made because of the weather, organizers say they'll do whatever it takes to get their message out.

"They did a fantastic job reallocating everyone," said Lisa Choate, Director at the Teen Emergency Shelter and member of the Child Abuse Prevention Committee. "We were able to still get the Walk of Knowledge on display out in front and our vendors just kinda piled together and buddy'd up at tables and all of us were able to get our displays up."

People who viewed the display and learned the information said they are glad it was able to go up even with the cold weather.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved