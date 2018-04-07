WFPD: Stabbing sends 2 to hospital - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD: Stabbing sends 2 to hospital

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Wichita Falls Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Friday night in the 1400 hundred block of Borton. 

They said a man and a woman were taken to the hospital with stab wounds. 

WFPD said they believe a fight broke out in the middle of the street around 9:20 p.m.

They said one of the victims was left in the middle of the road. That man was critically injured and taken to the hospital.

The woman was driven to the hospital in a private car. She has minor injuries and has been released.

Police said they know the three people who were involved but are still trying to piece together what happened. 

This case is still under investigation.

