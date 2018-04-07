MSU Roundup Apr. 7: Softball and Tennis

Lancaster’s gem not enough in extra-inning affair with 10th-ranked Angelo State

Junior pitcher Abbie Lancaster matched the Lone Star Conference's Preseason Pitcher of the Year, Brandy Marlett, pitch-for-pitch, but the offense never got going in a 3-1, eight-inning affair to 10th-ranked Angelo State on Saturday. Midwestern State falls to 13-19 overall and 7-17 in league play after the setback.



Outside of one pitch in the fourth inning, Lancaster kept the Rambelles off the board in regulation. The Idabell, Okla., native allowed three runs on six hits with five walks and three strikeouts over eight innings of work, but was tagged with the hard-luck loss to move to 3-7 on the year.



Freshman shortstop Caycee Griffin logged the lone multi-hit performance for the Mustangs, going 2-for-3 with an RBI double. Sophomore outfielder Lauren Lindgren drew a season-high three walks as MSU stranded 10 runners on base.



After a leadoff home run from ASU's Taegan Kirk in the top of the fourth, the Maroon and Gold rallied to plate the equalizer in the bottom of the frame. Freshman outfielder Marley Eller lined a one-out single down the right field line and moved into scoring position on a wild pitch. Senior third baseman Taylor Brintzenhoff drew a walk before Griffin smashed a double into the left-center alley to score Eller. With two runners in scoring position, sophomore outfielder Tucker Caraway smoked a line drive that ASU third baseman Mykayla Stroud caught after the ball ricocheted off her glove.



Still tied at one, Lancaster and the MSU defense kept the game tied in the top of the seventh. With two runners in scoring position, Lancaster induced a lazy fly ball to left to dance out of trouble.



The Mustangs had a golden opportunity to walk off as winners in the bottom of the seventh. Griffin led off the inning by pulling a single through the left-side of the infield and moved into scoring position when Caraway was hit by Marlett's offering, chasing the right-hander from the game. Sophomore outfielder Kelsey Eropkin dropped down a sacrifice bunt, moving both runners up 60-feet before an intentional walk to Lindgren loaded the bases.



With one out, senior catcher Amanda Thomas hit a line drive to short that appeared to be caught and then dropped. As the runners were frozen between the bags, the Rambelles turned a double play, going home and then to third to keep the game tied.



In the top of the eighth, ASU broke the tie after a bases-loaded walk to Brooke Mangold. Madison Greenwell followed with a sacrifice fly to right for an insurance run.



The Maroon and Gold brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the eighth as junior first baseman Samantha Loos worked a leadoff walk. A pair of fielder's choice plays and a groundout ended the Mustangs chance at the upset.

Mustangs strike back with sweep of Western New Mexico in LSC duel

The 18th-ranked MSU Texas women's tennis team took over first place in the Lone Star Conference standings with a clean sweep of Western New Mexico on Saturday at the MSU Tennis Center. Paired with the loss by Angelo State, Midwestern State's win allowed the Mustangs to take sole-possession of the top position in league play with a 3-1 record.



The Mustangs dominating play in doubles continued as they swept doubles for the ninth time in the last 10 matches. Daria Panferova and Maddie Rowe remained perfect at 14-0 with an 8-0 sweep of Chrsitine Roerick and Kaycie Cormier at No. 3 while Bianca Duff and Greta Lazzarotto notched their 17th-straight with an 8-2 decision against Nadia Justiniano and Karina Diaz at No. 2. The eighth-ranked duo of Maddy Coffman and Ashley Ramirez downed Klara Smolikova and Jeanne Kolb, 8-3, at No. 1 to complete the doubles sweep.



WNMU offered little opposition in singles as the Mustangs won in straight sets on all six courts. Panferova won her 13th-consecutive match, ousting Justiniano, 6-0, 6-2, at No. 2 to stretch the advantage to 4-0. Ramirez clinched the match for the Maroon and Gold, knocking off Kolb, 6-3, 6-0, at No. 3. Lazzarotto and Duff rattled off easy wins against Diaz and Smolikova, respectively, before Segetlija blasted Roerick, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 5. Rowe earned her first singles win as a member of the Mustangs, rocking Cormier, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 6 to close out the sweep.

MSU return to winning ways with rout of Western New Mexico

The 15th-ranked MSU Texas men's tennis team bounced back from last night's setback with a 7-2 rout of Western New Mexico in its first Lone Star Conference match of the season. Midwestern State improves to 15-5 on the year and 1-0 in LSC action.



MSU raced out to an early lead in doubles and never looked back. The Mustangs 12th-ranked pair of Dillon Pineda and Nolan McCaig rolled Liam Fraboulet and Vladimir Gnilozubov, 8-4, at No. 1. The 22nd-ranked duo of Alex Martinez Roca and Angel Palacios posted their 10th-straight win, improving to 16-1 on the year, ousting David Valles and Pablo Santibanez, 8-5, to stretch the advantage to 2-0. At No. 2, Vasudev Vijayaraman and Denney Norrie came ever-so-close in a tiebreaker, slipping up to Niko Barr and Zachary Grabovic, 8-7 (9).



The middle of the lineup proved to be the difference in singles as the Maroon and Gold pulled away. McCaig earned a 6-1, 6-0 win against Barr at No. 3 to push MSU's lead to 3-1 before Pineda took a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Gniozubov at No. 2. With a chance to clinch the match, Martinez Roca seized the opportunity, besting Grabovic in a second-set tiebreaker to secure the win, 6-2, 7-6 (1).



WNMU took a tight win at No. 1, but MSU answered with a pair of dominating performances at No. 5 and No. 6. Norrie dusted Jose Mario Neto in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0, followed by freshman Jean Muniz with a 6-2, 6-2 win against Valles to close out the match.

