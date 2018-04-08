WF Chuck E. Cheese hosts ‘Sensory Sensitive Sundays’

For some kids, a big crowd and loud music at Chuck E. Cheese can be a bit overwhelming.

For that reason, the Wichita Falls Chuck E. Cheese General Manager, Beth Acosta, made the decision to join other chains and participate in a program that would help families with children who are autistic or have other special needs.

"Just so they can be them and not have to worry about anything else that's going on around them," Acosta said.

For two hours, on the First Sunday of each month, the chain will host 'Sensory Sensitive Sundays', where visitors can expect not only a smaller crowd but also dimmed lights, limited appearances by Chuck E. plus their show music turned off or down.

Acosta said this decision wasn't so hard to make.

"I have a son with autism, so I was super excited because I know the kids in his class come in for school field trips and stuff and they have a blast," Acosta said.

For Deborah Pack making the drive to Chuck E Cheese from Eliasville with her four-year-old grandson is always worth it, to see one thing.

"The smile on his face," Pack said. "I think its great. There is nothing within 300 miles that does anything for special needs kids."

However, not only can parents and their children experience an autism-friendly environment but also a safe one.

In fact, that's one of the reasons why Charles and Esther Clauson said they love this program.

"They constantly have somebody up there at the door," Charles said. "They never leave it open for anyone to run out or for anyone to come in without authorization."

For their eight-year-old son Tripp, there is one thing he loves the most when he comes to Chuck E. Cheese.

"The frog game, the hammer," Tripp said.

Chuck E. Cheese will offer their next 'Sensory Sensitive Sundays' program on May 6th from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.



