Crowell man killed in crash

Crowell man killed in crash

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
CROWELL, TX(RNN Texoma) -

The Foard County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed a 24-year-old man from Crowell Saturday morning. 

Sheriff Mike Brown said it happened in downtown Crowell between Commerce and East Donnell on North Main Street around 3:58 a.m.

The man's vehicle crashed into a building that is owned by a citizen. He died at the scene. 

Sheriff Brown said he was not wearing a seat belt. They are still looking into what caused the crash. 

The victim's name is not being released until his family is notified. 

