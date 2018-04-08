Crowell man killed in crash

The Foard County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed a 24-year-old man from Crowell Saturday morning.

Sheriff Mike Brown said it happened in downtown Crowell between Commerce and East Donnell on North Main Street around 3:58 a.m.

The man's vehicle crashed into a building that is owned by a citizen. He died at the scene.

Sheriff Brown said he was not wearing a seat belt. They are still looking into what caused the crash.

The victim's name is not being released until his family is notified.

