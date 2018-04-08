Crowell man killed in crash

President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and...
President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and rescuers that poison gas was used.
President Donald Trump is suggesting China will ease trade barriers "because it is the right thing to do" and Washington and Beijing can settle disputes that have rattled financial markets, consumers and businesses.
The Syrian state news agency reported on Sunday night a series of missile attacks inside the country, though U.S. officials told the AP the military had not launched any strikes.
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 8 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.74.
The Foard County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed a 24-year-old man from Crowell Saturday morning.
