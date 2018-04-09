Cold April and Tornadoes

This year April 10th is once again on a Tuesday. We don't have a threat of severe weather. In fact, we have dealt more with the cold than the storms. So how does this April stack up? As of right now, we are about 12 degrees cooler than where we are supposed to be for the month.

After comparing tornado data for April dating back to 1950, I discovered 27 Aprils with at least one freeze, that's 27 out of 68 years. Of those 27 years with a freeze in April, 13 years had two or more freezes. The dates are included below.

Out of those 27 years, I then looked at our tornado counts. Only 12 of the 27 years saw tornadoes in the month of April. 1980 had seven tornadoes. We did see May tornadoes 18 of the 27 years. You can find a break down of what years saw tornadoes in the data below.

The 1964 F-5 tornado did not occur in a year April saw a freeze. Neither did Terrible Tuesday. Seven cold Aprils did eventually produce an EF-3 Tornado or greater. The tornadoes analyzed were in Western North Texas.

YEAR # OF FREEZES COLDEST TEMP MARCH APRIL MAY JUNE LATE SUMMER/ FALL 2018 3 27 2014 1 32 1 2013 2 29 2 2009 2 27 2003 2 29 4 1 1997 2 27 2 1995 1 32 6 3 14 1994 1 29 2 2 1989 1 28 1 2 1 1987 2 28 1 1983 2 32 1 2 1982 1 29 5 1980 1 32 7 3 1975 2 24 1 1973 2 29 1 1 1972 1 32 2 2 1971 4 28 1 1970 3 27 2 1968 1 32 3 1962 1 29 1 1 2 2 1959 1 31 2 1958 1 32 1 2 1 1957 3 28 1 1 4 1956 1 31 3 1 1954 1 31 2 3 1952 1 30 1 1951 2 32 1 1 1950 1 31

