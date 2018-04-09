Tune in for Facebook Live Seminar with Dr. Finnell - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Tune in for Facebook Live Seminar with Dr. Finnell

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Dr. Christopher Finnell will join Ashley Fitzwater and Samantha Forester live on Facebook Monday evening to discuss Bariatric Services offered at United Regional. (Source: URHCS) Dr. Christopher Finnell will join Ashley Fitzwater and Samantha Forester live on Facebook Monday evening to discuss Bariatric Services offered at United Regional. (Source: URHCS)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

This evening Newschannel 6 will be partnering with United Regional on a Facebook Live Seminar with Dr. Christopher Finnell discussing the Bariatric Services offered at United Regional.

Tune in for an interactive interview where you can ask your questions and get a deeper look into the comprehensive weight loss program they offer.

We will be going LIVE on our Newschannel 6 Facebook page at 6:30 p.m.

