Manhunt Monday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Miranda Payne is wanted for Endangering a Child by the WFPD. (Source: WFPD) Miranda Payne is wanted for Endangering a Child by the WFPD. (Source: WFPD)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Manhunt Monday suspect. 

Miranda Payne is wanted for the charge of Endangering a Child. The 24-year-old is four feet eleven inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. 

If you know where she is you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to her arrest it could earn you up to $500.

