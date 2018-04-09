Miranda Payne is wanted for Endangering a Child by the WFPD. (Source: WFPD)

The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.

Miranda Payne is wanted for the charge of Endangering a Child. The 24-year-old is four feet eleven inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

If you know where she is you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to her arrest it could earn you up to $500.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.